Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0174

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $32,115.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.