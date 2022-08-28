Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $249,732.05 and $1,291.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00828933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
Buying and Selling Lead Wallet
