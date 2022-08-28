Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

LBRDK opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $102.14 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

