Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LWAY opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.71.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
