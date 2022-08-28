Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.