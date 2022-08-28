Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $10.95 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $10.31 on Friday, reaching $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,136,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.