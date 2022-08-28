Lincluden Management Ltd. Raises Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $30.03. 828,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

