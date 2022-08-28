Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 41,141 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,141 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Colliers International Group worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 306,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 189,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CIGI shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

CIGI stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.39 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

