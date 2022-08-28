Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 84,920 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,920 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 3.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $37,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,101 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 138,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,439. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 69.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJR. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

