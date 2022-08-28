Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $75,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $10.87 on Friday, hitting $286.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.18. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.