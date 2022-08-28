Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Concentrix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Concentrix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $1,538,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock worth $70,454,029. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNXC stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.06.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

