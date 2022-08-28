Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

