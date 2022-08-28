Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Locaweb Servicos de Internet Price Performance
