Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:USHY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,522,118 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

