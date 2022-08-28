Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 9,626 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 96,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,106,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,730,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.02. 3,600,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

