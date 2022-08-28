Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $10.10 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $5.41 on Friday, hitting $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $104.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock worth $9,180,573. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

