Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 231.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,230 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 30,941.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 690,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,188,000 after acquiring an additional 688,757 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $198.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

