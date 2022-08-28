Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,780 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TFC traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $48.19. 4,500,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,525. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

