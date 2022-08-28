Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

IJR stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $100.58. 2,148,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,942. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.