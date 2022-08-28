Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $4.64 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
IJR stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $100.58. 2,148,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,942. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
