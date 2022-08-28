Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,826,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 635,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 432,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,529 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.