Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.69 and a 200-day moving average of $331.06. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

