Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,053,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,867,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned about 0.64% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,871. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.