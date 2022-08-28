Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 0.8% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 46,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,473,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

