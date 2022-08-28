Loop Capital Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.79.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.46. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

