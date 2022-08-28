Loopring (LRC) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Loopring (LRC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $469.69 million and $33.84 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 392,800.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.76 or 0.10148701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004112 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00129136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032536 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

