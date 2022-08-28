Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $565,965.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00827614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

