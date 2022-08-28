LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,986,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 1.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $362,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LPL Financial Stock Performance
LPLA stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.84 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.70.
LPL Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
