LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,986,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 1.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $362,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPLA stock opened at $226.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.84 and a 12 month high of $234.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.70.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.