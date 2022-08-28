LSI Industries Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.25. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LYTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

