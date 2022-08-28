Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,538 shares during the quarter. Lufax makes up approximately 0.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Lufax worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 409.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Lufax by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE LU opened at $4.37 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

