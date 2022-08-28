LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 1,346,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.72. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 541,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 242,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

