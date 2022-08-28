Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the July 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter worth $119,000.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.12. 190,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited, a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services and telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company through its platform enable its customers to connect via CPE devices/STBs and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service.

