Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises has a payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

MGIC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

