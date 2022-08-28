Maincoin (MNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Maincoin (MNC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $79,958.27 and approximately $13.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004098 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00129456 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032759 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00083071 BTC.
Maincoin Profile
Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.
Maincoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
