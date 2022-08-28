Mainstream For The Underground Price Down 22% Over Last Week (MFTU)

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market cap of $0.02 and $1,470.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00829556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Mainstream For The Underground
The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
