Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $18.01

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.01 or 0.00090117 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $79.57 million and $1.64 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

