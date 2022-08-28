Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 867,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,081. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $163,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $250,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $353,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.