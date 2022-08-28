MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Weave Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weave Communications and MarketWise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $115.87 million 3.19 -$51.69 million ($1.81) -3.14 MarketWise $549.18 million 1.76 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Weave Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MarketWise.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weave Communications and MarketWise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 5 5 0 2.50 MarketWise 0 2 4 0 2.67

Weave Communications presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.05%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 120.02%. Given Weave Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than MarketWise.

Profitability

This table compares Weave Communications and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -43.69% -133.74% -31.25% MarketWise -67.60% N/A -74.99%

Summary

Weave Communications beats MarketWise on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Web Assistant Appointment Requests and Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items; and Analytics to identify unscheduled treatments, canceled appointments, unpaid invoices, and other needs. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

