Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Marshalls to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

LON MSLH opened at GBX 337.20 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 552.81. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 333.40 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($10.36). The company has a market cap of £853.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,686.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins bought 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). In related news, insider Simon Bourne purchased 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £14,783.59 ($17,863.21). Also, insider Avis Darzins purchased 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). Insiders bought 14,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,201 over the last 90 days.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

