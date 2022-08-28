Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,821,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,719. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

