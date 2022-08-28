Masari (MSR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $254.00

Masari (MSR) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $110,349.06 and approximately $254.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

