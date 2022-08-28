Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

Masonite International Stock Down 4.9 %

Masonite International stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,871,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after buying an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Masonite International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

