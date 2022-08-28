Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $12.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.96. 1,925,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.