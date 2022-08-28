Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,620 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $12.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

