Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Matterport Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter worth $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Matterport by 730.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Matterport by 28.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

