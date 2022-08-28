MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MDALF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Stock Performance

Shares of MDALF opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.34. MDA has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$12.55.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.