MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.02 on Thursday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $66.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

