Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,443.0 days.

Megaport Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MGPPF remained flat at $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Megaport has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Megaport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

