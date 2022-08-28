Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,500.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $7,500.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

