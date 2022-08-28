Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 244,300 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 2.0% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.42% of Otis Worldwide worth $136,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 3.8 %

OTIS traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 1,482,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,676. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide



Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

