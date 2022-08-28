Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $97,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.00. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

