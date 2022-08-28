Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 19,993 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RADA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,975,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 462,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,812,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 844,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Performance

About RADA Electronic Industries

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. 89,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,413. The company has a market cap of $516.44 million, a PE ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.